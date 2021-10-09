$0.83 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.09. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 17,625,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,663,994. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

