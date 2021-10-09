$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.37. The company had a trading volume of 395,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

