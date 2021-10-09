0Chain Price Reaches $0.42 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. 0Chain has a market cap of $20.14 million and $204,254.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

