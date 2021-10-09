0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $789,122.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $789,122.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00232449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00102268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

