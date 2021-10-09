$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.30. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

BHLB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 93,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,007. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.