$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,086,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,086,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

