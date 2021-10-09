$1.35 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $253.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed has a 12-month low of $173.27 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

