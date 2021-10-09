-$1.49 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.65). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($8.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($12.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.81) to ($9.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 7,349,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,631,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

