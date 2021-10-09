$1.51 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.59. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,197. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

