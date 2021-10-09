-$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Galapagos reported earnings of ($1.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

GLPG traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 94,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,240. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $148.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

