$1.89 EPS Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $1.40. The Allstate reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.88. 970,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

