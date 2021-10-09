$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.