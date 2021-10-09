$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

