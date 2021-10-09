118,774 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,635,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $67,171,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

