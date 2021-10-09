11,950 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,000. ASML comprises approximately 0.9% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $16.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $730.27. 1,039,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,817. ASML Holding has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

