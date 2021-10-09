$126.66 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post $126.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.96 million and the highest is $129.37 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of PECO opened at $31.18 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

