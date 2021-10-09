1,304,295 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,304,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.56% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

