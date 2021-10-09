$152.50 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $152.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Oil States International posted sales of $134.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $577.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oil States International by 142.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,730 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 480.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oil States International by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 72.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIS opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

