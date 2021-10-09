16,699 Shares in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $127,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

