$171.68 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $171.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $696.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $701.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $773.28 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

