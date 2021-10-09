$174.50 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce $174.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.88 million and the highest is $175.13 million. EZCORP posted sales of $166.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $711.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.99 million to $712.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $768.42 million, with estimates ranging from $762.52 million to $774.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.