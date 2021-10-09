18,000 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.04 and its 200 day moving average is $281.59. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

