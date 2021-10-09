18,266 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.