$186.15 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post sales of $186.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $175.90 million. VSE posted sales of $165.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $726.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.