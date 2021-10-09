$190.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $190.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

