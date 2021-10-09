$190.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $190.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.