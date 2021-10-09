$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post sales of $2.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $7.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $3.57 on Friday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

