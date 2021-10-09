$2.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Olympic Steel posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,921.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,581. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $275.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.