210,785 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 210,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 127,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,041,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

