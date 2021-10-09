224,718,177 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Purchased by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224,718,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. agilon health makes up 75.8% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 57.49% of agilon health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,047. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.