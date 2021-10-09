228,496 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

