$238.40 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce $238.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.83 million and the highest is $243.40 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

