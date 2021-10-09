244,310 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX opened at $43.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.