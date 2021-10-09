29,470 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.