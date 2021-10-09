2crazyNFT (2CRZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $298,075.00

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $298,075.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

2crazyNFT Coin Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,213,123 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT

