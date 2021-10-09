31,083 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,083 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $278.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

