32,688 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,688 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $202,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 815.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 228.4% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.85 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

