335,333 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by Arrow Capital Management LLC

Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. Clarivate makes up 6.4% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arrow Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CLVT traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

