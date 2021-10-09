$34.58 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce $34.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

