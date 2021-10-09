340,000 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.25% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,824,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

