$35.75 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report sales of $35.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $10,472,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 303,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at $2,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 100,802 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

