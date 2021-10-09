36,150 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

