36,426 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $326.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.59. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

