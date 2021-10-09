390,117 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 390,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 4.57% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRM. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $966,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,415,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.