415,000 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 5.71% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

NASDAQ NRAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

