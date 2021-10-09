430,000 Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.20% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

