43,354 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

