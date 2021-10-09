457,722 Shares in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 457,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSE:BNY opened at $15.19 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

