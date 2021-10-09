$47.57 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post $47.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.40 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $194.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.80 million, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IBCP stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

