474,999 Shares in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 474,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.58% of Powered Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter worth $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $172,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter worth $196,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

POW opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.