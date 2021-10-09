482,565 Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 482,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.68% of Aequi Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

ARBG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.