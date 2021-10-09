48,836 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560 in the last quarter.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

